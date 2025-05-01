Lowang lays foundation stone of bridge over Dirok River

DEOMALI, 30 Apr: Minister for environment & forest and DoTCL, Wangki Lowang on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 50-meter bridge over Dirok River at Kenon under Deomali circle of Tirap district.

The project, funded under RIDF is estimated at Rs.11.19 crore.

It was re-cast by the executive engineer (planning), Khonsa circle, and further modified by the superintending surveyor works, PWD Eastern Zone, Namsai.

Speaking on the occasion, Lowang highlighted the significance of the bridge for the remote village of Kenon under Soha administrative circle in the Namsang assembly constituency. “The new bridge aims to provide all-weather connectivity to Kenon and nearby villages, promoting socio-economic development and facilitating access to health, education, and markets. It will also establish a direct route to Changlang district, enhancing trade and inter-district interaction,” he added.

Local leaders, including Kenon chief Wangnoi Sawin and GB Phobon Sawin in their addresses lauded the government’s effort to connect Kenon and adjoining villages to the mainstream.

Deomali ADC Badonlum Tawsik, Deomali ZPM Wangphhon Lowang, Soha ZPM Sam Korok, PWD Khonsa EE Taro Jeram, PWD Deomali AE Lishi Oie, village elder Ranhang Songthing, and others were also present. (DIPRO)