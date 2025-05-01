APCC holds samvidhan bachao rally

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday organized a Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan rally from the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan to Tennis Court, IG Park. This is part of the nationwide series of Samvidhan Bachao rallies that began on 25 April across all states.

Prior to the rally, the APCC observed the 14th death anniversary of former Chief Minister Late Dorjee Khandu. Led by APCC president and former CM Nabam Tuki, party leaders and workers observed a two-minute silence and paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Highlighting the purpose of the rally, Tuki stated, “India was once united, peaceful, and the Constitution of India was very strong and powerful. But the present ruling party, with fascist leanings, has eroded the values and sanctity of the Constitution.”

He accused the BJP of attempting to seize the democratic rights and equality of the people.

“All small and MSME businesses have been seized, industries weakened, and statutory bodies like the Election Commission of India, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, investigative agencies, and the judiciary have been captured, misused, and turned into political weapons for vendetta against the opposition,” Tuki alleged, adding, “The fourth pillar of democracy – the media – has also been seized and has failed to remain the voice of common, oppressed, and helpless citizen.”

He affirmed that the Congress party will not stop fighting until the Constitution of India is fully safeguarded.

Among others, APCC vice president Mina Toko, general secretary Kipa Kaha, APMCC president Chukhu Nachi, and APYC vice president Tanu Nima also addressed the gathering.