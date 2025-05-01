Traders booked for violation

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Apr: The department of legal metrology & consumer affairs (LM&CA) during an inspection booked eight traders under the Legal Metrology Act for using unverified weights and measures, and two traders were booked under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules for selling non-standard packaged commodities

in their respective trading premises

The officials from the department verified goods sold in the market to check whether they comply with norms in packaging and labeling in standard forms.

The department conducted the routine inspection here on Wednesday to check any unfair trade practices. It was led by district consumer protection officer (DCPO)-cum-assistant controller Debia Tana along with inspectors Tao Tasar and Tarh Sonu, accompanied by police personnel from Naharlagun PS.

DCPO Debia Tana informed that the exercise is part of the state government’s ongoing effort to protect consumer interests and curb trade malpractices.

Further, Tana requested all traders to comply with the legal provisions to avoid attracting penalties.