Arunachal’s Omang among 25-member Indian squad for SAFF U-19 Champ’ship

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh’s Omang Dodum is among the 25-member Indian squad for South Asian Football Federation U-19 Championship, 2025.

Dodum made headlines when he was selected for AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Thailand in 2023.

The 18-year-old striker plays for ISL team Punjab FC.

He is the son of former professional football player Kage Dodum and Meni Tayem Dodum of Meora village in Bameng constituency in East Kameng district.

The India team arrived here on Wednesday ahead of the championship, scheduled to take place from 9 to 18 May at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia.

All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay, who is also the secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, welcomed the Indian squad, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, at the Donyi Polo Airport.

The Blue Colts had been training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru before arriving here.

It will mark a historic occasion in the sporting history of Arunachal Pradesh as the state will host an international football tournament for the first time.

Tickets for the SAFF-19 Championship can be purchased on slotallot.in.

Hosts India will face Sri Lanka on 9 May and Nepal on 13 May in Group B.

Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh are in Group A.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will be played on 16 May. The final will take place on 18 May.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Aarush Hari, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit.

Defenders: Ashik Adhikari, Takhellambam Bungson Singh, Jodric Abranches, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Mukul Panwar, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sohum Utreja, Roshan Singh Thangjam.

Midfielders: Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Daniyal Makakmayum, Singamayum Shami.

Forwards: Ahongshangbam Samson, Bharat Lairenjam, Chaphamayum Rohen Singh, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Hemneichung Lunkim, Yohaan Benjamin. (With inputs from All India Football Federation)