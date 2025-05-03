APTOA seeks Bhutan, Nepal model of tourism development

SHILLONG, 2 May: Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) adviser Tsering Wange emphasised on levying sustainable development fee on both foreign visitors and domestic tourists, along the lines of the Bhutan model.

Speaking during a meeting of the Union Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Transport, Tourism & Culture here in Meghalaya on Friday, Wange said that sustainable tourism in the state would protect the environment, preserve local cultures, ensure long-term economic benefits, and enhance the wellbeing of host communities.

He said also that Arunachal Pradesh needs “class tourism, not mass tourism,” and advocated

opening of trekking and mountain expeditions in the Arunachal Himalayas, following the Nepal model. “This will boost adventure tourism and secure remote border areas,” Wange said.

The APTOA submitted an eight-point representation to the PSC during the meeting, and PSC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha assured to take up the points raised by the association.

The APTOA said that protected area permits for foreign tourists visiting Arunachal must be processed only through state-authorised local tour operators. It added that a sustainable development fee of USD 10 must be made mandatory, in addition to the existing PAP fee of USD 30 per person.

It’s other points included sponsorship of inner line permits (HP) for domestic tourists by local tour operators; imposing sustainable development fee of Rs 300 per person per day to safeguard the environment, preserve local culture and enhance the wellbeing of local communities; trekking and mountain expeditions in the Arunachal Himalayas to be opened to both domestic and international climbers; provision of wayside amenities such as cafeterias and toilets; first-aid, baby care rooms, souvenir shops, parking, and facilities for persons with special needs at all approved tourist circuits in Arunachal; establishment of an ‘Arunachal Tourism Development Corporation’ to fast-track tourism infrastructure and project implementation; and introduction of postgraduate tourism programmes in all colleges across Arunachal to build a skilled tourism workforce, among other things.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao spoke on providing special infrastructure development fund to Arunachal, since the state does not receive any monetary grants/loans from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, etc. He also mentioned the lack of digital marketing and advertisement for Arunachal in the tourism-generating source markets.

MP Dr Sudha advocated establishing clean toilets and other wayside amenities along the tourist circuits,besides emphasising on proper waste management. Her love for Arunachal and her philanthropic contributions to its denizens were also acknowledged during the meeting.

Arunachal Tourism Director Manjunath R delivered a presentation on Arunachal. High ranking officials from the Meghalaya Tourism & Culture Ministry, along with representatives of the North East India Tourism Confederation, Adventure Tour Operators Association, and other select tourism stakeholders attended the meeting.

The Arunachal government delegation was led by Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa and an APTOA team led by its president Topan Gab.