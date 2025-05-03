Guv seeks Centre’s support for development of sports in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Governor KT Parnaik has called for enhanced support for sports development in the state, emphasising the need for infrastructure that can nurture raw talent in remote areas.

He urged union Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya to back the development of multidisciplinary stadiums in towns and sports infrastructure such as football and volleyball grounds, and archery facilities in villages, where potential often goes untapped due to limited access to resources and facilities.

The governor and the union minister had an insightful discussion at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, focusing on youth empowerment, sports development, and labour-related challenges in the state.

Parnaik underscored the growing reputation of Arunachal Pradesh as a rising hub of sporting excellence and youth dynamism.

He said that Arunachal’s youths are full of energy, talent, and determination.

“The natural agility, stamina, and discipline, especially among our tribal communities, have resulted in outstanding performances in boxing, martial arts (taekwondo, wushu), and athletics at the national and international levels,” he said.

The governor emphasised that, while the talent is abundant, there is a pressing need to provide adequate facilities and infrastructure to help these young sportspersons reach their full potential.

Highlighting the exceptional achievements of Arunachali women in adventure sports, the governor informed the union minister that five female mountaineers from Arunachal – Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi, Tashi Yangjom, and Kabak Yano – have successfully climbed Mount Everest.

He added that these women have become role models for the youths of Arunachal and India, and they deserve continued support and recognition to pursue their dreams and inspire many more.

On the issue of labour, the governor acknowledged that Arunachal is undergoing a transition in its labour ecosystem.

“While traditional occupations still form the backbone of rural livelihoods, we are witnessing a growing need for formalisation, skill development, and employment generation,” he noted.

The governor stressed the importance of inclusive policies, investment in human capital, and robust infrastructure to unlock the full potential of the state’s workforce.

The union minister shared his commitment to creating opportunities for Arunachal’s youths and improving the socioeconomic landscape through focused initiatives in sports and labour development.

The state’s Labour and Employment Minister Nyato Dukam was present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)