Onam Gamno to represent India at Asian Armwrestling Championship

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

MEBO, 2 May: Onam Gamno from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Asian Armwrestling Championship-2025, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 3 to 11 May.

Hailing from East Siang district, Gamno will be competing in the senior women’s 50 kg both-hand category.

Gamno is no stranger to the international armwrestling stage.

In 2023, she brought home a gold medal in the left-arm 52 kg category at the World Armwrestling Championship, a feat that solidified her reputation as one of India’s top athletes in the sport.

Her selection for the Asian Championship brings pride to Arunachal Pradesh and highlights the rising talent in Indian armwrestling. Local communities and sports enthusiasts across the state have expressed their support and best wishes for her upcoming competition.