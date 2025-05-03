DC inaugurates town beautification project

YUPIA, 2 May: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen inaugurated the ‘I Love Yupia’ installation here on Friday, as part of the beautification project funded under the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration-2024.

The Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration was conferred on the district administration in recognition of the Innovation Lab Project, conceptualised under the leadership of former DC Sachin Rana.

DC Bomjen expressed gratitude to the former DCs for their visionary contributions, and highlighted the significance of the installation. He said that the installation, located near the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, “is set to become a popular selfie spot, particularly with the South Asian Football tournaments approaching.”

The DC urged the public to take collective responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of the Yupia township, emphasising the importance of community participation in sustaining the beauty of public spaces.

The event was attended by heads of departments and members of the public, who lauded the initiative as a step towards enhancing the town’s appeal and fostering civic pride. (DIPRO)