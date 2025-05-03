Seminar on folktales organised

JOLLANG, 2 May: A seminar themed ‘The role of folktales in preserving cultural identity: A study of select folktales from Nocte, Nyishi, Monpa and Galo tribes’ was organised by the English department of Don Bosco College (DBC) here on Friday.

Tailyang Suma from Group 1 presented a paper providing a brief introduction of the theme of the seminar, and Lina Riba and Tsering Choden Philleyprovided an introduction of the Nocte, Nyishi, Monpa and Galo tribes.

Group 2, represented by Lina Riba and Techi Mecha, dwelt on the Nocte tribe through the study of selected folktales such as ‘A Dog and a Pig’, ‘How Headhunting Came into Being’ and ‘How the Man Acquired the Drum’. The next presentation was by Group 3, analysing the role of Nyishi folktales in preserving cultural identity. Presented by Kabak Yarmin, Kabak Yuyum, Kojum Jida and Goba Lendo, the group studied selected folktales such as ‘The Origin of the Nyokum Festival’, ‘The Origin of the Donyi Polo Religion’, ‘The Origin of Ganga Lake’,and ‘The Girl Turned into Stone (Tale of Rimum)’.

Represented by Peto Ete and Pejom Sora, the 4th group explored the role of folktales in shaping the beliefs of people in the Galo community through the study of taboos and myths involving forest spirits, trees, the festival of Mopin, and the story of Teri Ane, analysing the writings of some recognised Galo writers such as Yater Nyokir, Doyir Ete, Bompi Riba, Eli Doye, and Bomter Dirchi.

The 5th and final group analysed the communal values of the Monpa tribe through folktales. Represented by Tage Isha and Samsam Ngongwa, the group explored how folktales function as a dynamic cultural and ethical framework reinforcing core communal values such as respect for elders, harmony with nature, social responsibility, and spiritual devotion.

The paper presentation was followed by feedback from the resource person, Dr Bompi Riba, assistant professor in the English department of Rajiv Gandhi University, who praised the presenters for theirpresentation and dexterity. She said that “everyone around the world loves to hear stories, and those who narrate these stories are honoured and revered.”

She provided a brief explanation of what folk, folktales, and folklores are; how folklores serve as vital cultural vessels and the core traditions that bind them together; and how they reflect on the community beliefs and practices, as well as how language is a key characteristic that identifies one’s culture.

Kojum Jida was given a certificate for being the best paper presenter by English HoD Daikho Athishu.