ICFAI University Tripura launches seven new progs

AGARTALA, 2 May: The ICFAI University,Tripura has introduced seven new academic programmes for the 2025-26 session, aiming to cater to evolving industry demands and enhance student opportunities.

The newly launched programs are: BSc in data science & artificial intelligence, BA in economics, BSc in economics, MA in economics, MSc in economics, integrated BA BEd in special education (visually impaired), and executive MBA.

The university has completed 20 years of excellence in professional education since its inception in June, 2004. The second phase of university campus expansion, designed to accommodate an additional 10,000 students, is underway.