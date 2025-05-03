‘Ragas & Rhythms’ event organised at RGU

RONO HILLS, 2 May: The Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), in association with the union Culture Ministry and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), organised a musical event titled ‘Ragas & Rhythms’, celebrating the timeless beauty of Indian classical music and dance, at RGU here on Thursday.

The evening began with a mesmerising sitar recital by the eminent Pandit Harashankar Bhattacharya. He brought alive the intricate melodies of Indian ragas, supported skilfully on tabla by Arunava Mukherjee.

Following the sitar recital, the audience was treated to an exquisite Odissi recital by Padmashri awardee Vidushi Madhavi Mudgal, one of India’s most celebrated exponents of the classical dance form. Her performance enthralled the audience with its grace, rhythm, and deep spiritual expression. She was accompanied by Megha Shirodkar on vocals, Jitendra Kumar Swain on pakhawaj, Yar Mohammad on sitar, and Shobha Bisht, her disciple, accompanied her in the recital.

“The event was made possible through the visionary leadership of Sokhep Kri, chairperson of the SPIC MACAY Arunachal Pradesh chapter, and Chayanika Vashistha, coordinator of the Arunachal Pradesh chapter,” the university informed in a release.

“Their tireless efforts and dedication were instrumental in bringing together the artists and creating this enriching experience for the attendees,” it said.

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak addressed the gathering and said that RGU, along with the NERIST and NIT Jote “will collaborate and have more sessions from SPIC MACAY in the future.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the importance of promoting and preserving the Indian classical arts. He also praised the efforts of SPIC MACAY in safeguarding and promoting the classical art forms.

The event drew an enthusiastic gathering of students, faculty members and art lovers. The performances offered a profound cultural experience, reinforcing SPIC MACAY’s mission to inspire the youths through India’s rich artistic heritage.