For two women, age is just a number

11 days of arduous trek to Everest Base Camp

KATHMANDU, 2 May: In a remarkable testament to resilience, determination, and the unyielding spirit of adventure, Pema YK Loyi, MD of Iconic Group and daughter of former MP and minister RK Khrimey, and Dr Tadar Sharmila Tana, senior paediatrician and daughter of former minister late Tadar Taniang, successfully completed the challenging Everest Base Camp trek on 26 April.

At 50 years of age, these inspiring women have shattered stereotypes and proven that age is truly just a number. Despite repeated cautions about the difficulty of the journey – especially for women of their age – the duo pushed forward with unwavering determination and a strong belief in their training and preparation.

The trek began with a flight from Kathmandu to Lukla, a small town in eastern Nepal, from where Mt Everest climbers and base camp trekkers commence their journey. The Lukla Airport, at 9,400 ft altitude, is known as the Tenzing-Hillary Airport. It has one of the shortest runways in the world, and is known for its steep slope and challenging landing conditions. From there, the 11-day journey to the Everest Base Camp, which stands at an altitude of 18,000 feet, tested every ounce of their physical and mental strength. Averaging 8-10 hours of trekking each day and ascending over 1,500 feet daily, the trek is considered one of the most demanding high-altitude adventures.

What makes this achievement even more exceptional is the personal journey behind it. Both women had their own battles to overcome – physical limitations, societal expectations, and the ever-present challenge of age. But through dedication, structured training, and sheer willpower, they emerged victorious.

Their success not only marks a personal milestone but also serves as an inspiration to countless others, especially women, proving that it’s never too late to dream big and conquer greater heights – literally.

As Khrimey and Tana return from the Himalayas, they carry with them more than memories. They carry a powerful message: believe in yourself, train with purpose, and never let age define your limits.