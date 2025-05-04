1 arrested with contraband

ZIRO, 3 May: The police here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday arrested a person in possession of contraband substance.

Based on credible information that one Toko Tath alias Bishnu was in possession of suspected contraband, a team of police, comprising SDPO OLego, SIs J Yomcha J Doye, and K Yigam, ASI CTallo and Constable A Babla, under the supervision of SP K Bagra, identified the whereabouts of the suspect – a rental apartment near the Tata Sumo counter in Hapoli.

Upon conducting a body search of the suspect, the police team did not find any incriminating evidence, and subsequently Tath was taken to the police station here and detained for interrogation.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he had his supplies concealed in the rented house.

Acting on this disclosure, the police team, along with Executive Magistrate Mide Bage, reached his rented house, where a search led to the seizure of 22 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 28.9gms, 36 empty plastic vials, and a transparent plastic packet containing 10 syringes.

A case [u/s 21(a)/27(a) NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard, and further investigation in underway, the SP informed in a release.