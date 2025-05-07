Relief for employees

The Arunachal government has announced a 2% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR), raising the rate from 53% to 55% of the basic pay and pension, effective from 1 January, 2025. Starting in May 2025, the revised DA and DR rates will be incorporated into the monthly salary and pension disbursements. However, for the four-month period from January to April, 2025, arrears will be paid in cash.

This enhancement applies to most categories of employees, including All India Services officers under the state government, central government employees on deputation to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, state government employees, and pensioners, amounting to just under Rs 80 crores.

The Government of Arunachal is the largest employer in the state, with thousands of employees working in various positions, including on contractual terms. However, contractual workers and those engaged in projects lack a safety net, even after years of service, unlike regular employees. Some of these workers are not paid on time, prompting protests against their own employer. As the largest employer in the state, the government is duty-bound to ensure fair treatment and timely payments to all its employees, without discrimination based on employment duration. The terms of employment must be fair and acceptable to all.