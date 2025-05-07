Third edition of Etor Giidi cricket tourney begins

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 6 May: The third edition of the Etor Giidi cricket tournament, organised by All Star Ngorlung-Ralung, began at the Ngorlung secondary school playground here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The tournament is being sponsored by eminent person of the locality in memory of their ancestors. This time it was sponsored by Ruksin Forest Range Officer Opnag Jamoh in memory of his two mothers-in-law: Ame Libang and Otung Libang.

In the opening match, Friends of 90s team of Ngorlung beat Mitet Sirum cricket team by 8 wickets.

Starting batting, Mitet Sirum scored 131 runs afterlosing 7 wickets and set a target of 132 runs, which the opponent team chased easily after losing 2 wickets.

Inaugurating the cricket tournament, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that “East Siang district has scripted a good track record in the field of sports.” He urged the youths to adopt games and sports as careers.

Attending the programme, NRHM state nodal officer Dr Dimong Padung suggested to the players to maintain discipline and keep playing regularly for healthy body and mind.

Among others, JN College Assistant Professor Enuk Libang, Ruksin ZPMs Aruni Jamoh and Anung Gammeng, retired SP Opir Paron, former Ruksin ZPM Tonggeng Panyang and public leader Opang Taying attended the event.

A total of nine cricket teams of the district are participating in the cricket tournament.

The champion team will get a cash award of Rs 30,000 with trophy and the runner-up team will get cash amount of Rs 20,000 with trophy, besides other attractive prizes for the achievers.

The final match of the tournament has been fixed on 12 May.