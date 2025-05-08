Awareness prog on oil palm cultivation

BALLISO, 7 May: The agriculture department in Pakke Kessang district organized an awareness-cum-training program on ‘Oil Palm Cultivation Practices’ at Balliso Middle School on Wednesday. District agriculture officer Sengo Dini, the main resource person for the program, delivered a presentation on oil palm cultivation practices using a PowerPoint presentation. He urged farmers to shift from the concept of sustainable agriculture to the commercial production of agricultural crops. Among others, Seijosa ADO Topi Riba and ADO (Hq) Y. Kamdak also addressed the gathering.

More than 30 participants attended the training program, according to an official release.