The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) traffic police have launched a crackdown on noise pollution and traffic violators, seizing 78 illegal bike silencers under their ‘Mission Dekha Dekhi.’ During the operation, the police confiscated modified two-wheeler silencers that contribute to public disturbance. For a long time, modified two-wheelers with loud, unbearable noise and high-speed maneuvers have been ignored by the authorities. However, it now seems that action is finally being taken.

While two-wheelers remain a popular mode of transportation among the younger population and women, some modified bikes, with no regard for traffic rules or public well-being, continue to pose a problem. These vehicles stand out as lawbreakers and should not be tolerated.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, traffic wardens are not authorized to take action against these riders, even though the Act prohibits alterations to motor vehicles. As a result, these polluting vehicles have been willingly ignored and have ended up becoming a public nuisance. Racing through the town, creating excessive noise, and speeding beyond legal limits not only endangers the riders but also poses a serious threat to traffic safety. This behavior must be controlled.