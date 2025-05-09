Training prog on sesame cultivation

NAMSAI, 8 May: Forty-five farmers participated in a training programme on sesame cultivation organised by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Alubari and Napatia villages on 7 and 8 May.

On day 1, agronomy scientist Kadagonda Nithinkumar highlighted the significance of sesame in oil production, and dwelt on scientific cultivation techniques that can help farmers achieve higher yields and increased income. He also educated the farmers on scientific cultivation of sesame, and weed management.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora provided insights into sesame pest and disease management. She advised the farmers regarding integrated pest and disease management in sesame, summer deep ploughing, crop rotation, inter-cropping and adoption of biopesticides in sesame cultivation.

On day 2, sesame seed was distributed to the farmers of the two villages.