DC visits Darak circle, takes stock of development activities

AALO, 8 May: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, along with a team of officials, visited tourist infrastructures in Lite Boje, and the Ayush health and wellness centre (AHWC) and the panchayat building in Degi Potom in Darak circle on Thursday.

During her visit she interacted with the villagers and officials of the AHWC.

Attending a public meeting at Sala Potom, the DC discouraged hunting and fishing in entire Darak circle to attract more tourists, saying that the places in the circle have tourism potential.

The DC asked the villagers to avail of the benefits of various government schemes, and encouraged them to focus on horticulture for sustainable development. The DC also assured to have the government buildings in the circle renovated on priority.

Responding to the grievances of the villagers of Degi Potom, Sala Potom, Kigi Boje, and Pare Boje villages, the DC gave assurance that she would look into the grievances.

Kamba ADC Tamo Riba also advised the villagers to avail of the government schemes under various departments.

At Larmuk Potom village, the DC visited the penru (bat cave), a tourist hotspot in Darak circle. She also released fingerlings into the Sibe River.

On her way back to the district headquarters, the DC visited the Darak PHC and interacted with Dr Soyum Potom and the Kamba PHC staff.

She inspected the Government Secondary School and the circle office in Darak, and instructed the officers concerned to place their requirements.

During her tour, the DC distributed various games and sports items for girls and boys of every village.

The DC was accompanied by, among others, Kamba ADC Tamo Riba, Darak CO Todak Riba, Kamba ZPM Mimba Raksap, DMO Dr Tomar Kamki, DDSE Henngam Ete Bagra, DTO (Tourism) Diksu Raji, and DDMO Dorjee Nima. (DIPRO)