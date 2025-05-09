Civil defence mock drill held

AALO, 8 May: Stakeholders, including the fire brigade, the police, the health department, the Indian Army, NCC cadets, disaster management volunteers, the ITBP, the Indian Air Force, BJP volunteers and market committee members participated in a civil defence mock drill organised at New Market area here in West Siang by the district administration on Wednesday evening.

The drill was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage and SP Kardak Riba.

The DC highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the district-level teams during any calamity. She also proposed fixing emergency sirens at strategic points and locations in Aalo township. (DIPRO)