Workshop for artisans held

TAWANG, 9 May: Over 100 artisans from various villages of Tawang, including members from self-help groups and traditional weavers, participated in a workshop organised here by the Industries Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Kolkata, on Friday.

Addressing the workshop, Tawang Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sangey Wangmu Mosobi expressed gratitude to the NIFT Kolkata team for their initiative, and emphasised the importance of preserving the rich textile and handicraft traditions of the tribal communities of Tawang.

She highlighted how these crafts, rooted in self-sustainability, have historically provided livelihoods, and encouraged the artisans to embrace modern tools and market opportunities to enhance product quality and outreach.

NIFT Kolkata Associate Professor Jayati Mukherjee informed that this workshop was part of Phase 2 of the awareness initiative, following earlier sessions conducted in Namsai and eastern Arunachal. She urged the artisans to adopt modern communication technologies and online platforms to reach wider markets, and noted the NIFT’s four-decades-long association with promotion and design development of Indian handicrafts.

Industries Deputy Director Tsering Drema commended the active participation of artisans and SHG members and extended appreciation to the NIFT Kolkata team for their efforts in bringing the programme to Tawang.

During the technical sessions, experts from the NIFT introduced the participants to modern production techniques, design innovations, and marketing strategies, alongside providing detailed information about government schemes supporting traditional artisans and weavers. The sessions aimed to build the artisans’ capacities while ensuring that the essence of their cultural heritage remains intact.

The workshop reflected a significant step towards empowering traditional artisans and fostering sustainable livelihood through innovation, collaboration, and heritage preservation. (DIPRO)