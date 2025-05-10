APCC organises ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to honour armed forces

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the state capital on Thursday to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces that carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Led by APCC vice president Toko Mina, senior party leaders and members of the party’s frontal wings marched from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to Indira Gandhi Park.

Hundreds of Congress workers joined the rally, chanting slogans against Pakistan and lauding the armed forces for their decisive action following the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam.

“We condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including an IAF corporal from Arunachal Pradesh. Pakistan cannot stand against India’s morale and strength,” Mina said.

She emphasised that the Congress party stands with the government in its fight against terrorism.

“Our armed forces delivered a befitting reply by striking nine terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and dismantling their launch pads. Under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the party has extended full support to the government’s actions against terrorism,” she added.

The Tiranga Yatra was held following the directive of the All India Congress Committee to uplift the morale of the armed forces. (PTI)