Gao inaugurates ‘Mipang Migang Mikmo’ war memorial

GOBUK, 10 May: Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao on Saturday inaugurated ‘Migang Miipang Mikmo’ war memorial in the presence of MLAs Alo Libang and Oni Panyang, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Superintendent of Police Token Saring, and ABK president Tadum Libang, along with members of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) and the ABK Youth Wing at Harkam view point here.

The war memorial is dedicated to the warriors from Gobuk village who fought valiantly against the British during the 3rd Anglo-Abor War, 1893-94, and it symbolises the community’s enduring respect and remembrance of their sacrifices.

Congratulating the people of Upper Siang – especially the ABK – for their commendable initiative in tracing and recognising the unsung heroes of the region, Gao urged the Mipang Migang Mikmo Committee to document the stories and historical backgrounds of these heroes through audiovisual and written records to ensure that their legacies are preserved for future generations. He appreciated the efforts of the ABK and encouraged it to continue working for the upliftment and welfare of the Adi community throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

He also emphasised the need to create a peaceful and development-friendly environment for the betterment of the future generations and the overall growth of the region.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare, Gao called upon the people to enrol under government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana for access to free medical treatment. He also appealed to stakeholders to raise awareness and facilitate maximum enrolment under these schemes.

Gao also stressed the importance of environmental conservation. Urging the public to avoid hunting wild animals and to protect forests, he underlined the link between deforestation and global warming, calling for collective responsibility in preserving nature and biodiversity.

Libang in his address described the inauguration of Mipang Migang Mikmo as “a historic moment for the people of Upper Siang, particularly the residents of Gobuk village.” He praised the initiative, and assured that efforts would be made to ensure that the unsung heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

Panyang in his address called for continued efforts to preserve the legacies of the freedom fighters of Mirem Batum and ensure that their contributions are acknowledged and remembered.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang noted the potential of the site to become a place of tourist interest and called for its proper maintenance and beautification.

Earlier, ABK president Tadum Libang highlighted the initiative of the ABK towards recognising the warriors from Gobuk village.

Gaon Bura and land donor Simong Tanyo Lipir, Simong GB Koni Miyu, Upper Siang District GB Association president Akkong Libang, Gobuk HGB Duggeng Sitek, Simong HGB Padok Libang, and Gobuk Welfare Society president Dubom Tekseng also spoke.

The Migang Miipang Mikmo memorial is dedicated to warriors of Gobuk village and stands as a tribute to the bravery and patriotism during the Anglo Abor War, 1893-94. During the 3rd Anglo War of 1893-94, seven warriors from Gobuk village – Matkam Tekseng, Jantang Kombo, Pikor Siboh, Gongkar Miyu, Kirpon Kirkom, Tongyang Miyu and Kakir Libang – went to Bomjir to assist their Adi brethrens in the fight against the British advancement in Bongal Yapgo in Lower Dibang Valley district. As a mark of gratitude, the Adi brethrens of Bomjir area gifted ‘sisuk rebung (horn)’ to Jantang Kombo, ‘ngiding (spear)’ to Pikor Siboh and a ‘benjak rebung (buffalo horn)’ to Kipom Kirkom, which are still with the descendants of the warriors. (DIPRO)