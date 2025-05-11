ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad reaccredited

HYDERABAD, 10 May: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) here in Telangana has received reaccreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International). The AACSB has 1,051 accredited institutions in over 68 countries and territories. Only 24 schools in India are accredited by the AACSB.

On this remarkable achievement, ICFAI Business School Hyderabad Director Prof KS Venu Gopal Rao said: “IBS has successfully received an extension of its AACSB accreditation for a period of six years after a positive recommendation from the peer review team and ratification by the AACSB board of directors.”

Prof Rao further said that the IBS Hyderabad had received the initial accreditation in March 2020, adding that “this significant milestone reflects the hard work, efforts, and commitment to academic and professional excellence of the entire IBS community in teaching, research and service.”

Established in 1916, AACSB International is the largest business education network and global standard-setting body for business education.