Wakro Sisters dedicate Tezu recital to defence forces

TEZU, 10 May: ‘Wakro Sisters’ – Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama – who are on a series of Carnatic music recitals since 6 May, dedicated their public recital here on Friday to the defence forces and the martyrs who laid down their lives to defend the borders of India.

The recital was organised by the NSS unit and the NCC unit of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here, jointly with Bamboosa Library, at the IGGC.

Addressing the gathering, Maj Govind from 4 Madras regiment of the Indian Army praised the Wakro Sisters’ presentation as an “an amazing performance” and complimented their efforts to popularise Carnatic music. Referring to the present border crisis, he assured the audience that they need not feel any insecurity, as the defence forces are doing their best to protect the nation’s interests. He also advised them not to get carried away by fake news on social media, but to depend only on news from official sources.

A large gathering of music lovers from Tezu and Roing, college students and library volunteers attended the one-hour recital that included kritis in Telugu and Tamil, and concluded with a patriotic song in Sanskrit.

IGGC Associate Professor Dr Manas Kr Jana lauded the NCC and the NSS units of the college for organising the unique musical event for the audience.