Increase gap between prelims and mains

Editor,

I wish to request the APPSC to increase the time gap between the prelims and the mains exams for the recently advertised Arunachal engineering service examination. As per the advertisement, the time gap between two stages is hardly one month, which is way too inadequate time for preparing for the mains, as the prelims and mains are altogether different ball games.

In every central engineering service exam, such as the UPSC IES exam, there is a minimum of 2-3 months’ gap between the prelims and the mains. The same goes for all other state engineering service exams, where even 4-5 months’ gap is given between the two stages of exams.

Moreover, the syllabus and the pattern for the exam was changed drastically by adding many new topics on very short notice while all were preparing based on the old syllabus and exam pattern for months. If the intention was to conduct the exam within such a short period, the changes in syllabus and exam pattern should have been notified well in advance, like 5-6 months prior to the advertisement.

I don’t think it’s unjustified to seek more time between the prelims and the mains exams for the upcoming Arunachal engineering service exam.

I hope the commission will take cognisance of the issue and make amendment in the time gap between the two stages.

An aspirant