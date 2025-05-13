APPSC’s credibility at stake

Editor,

I would like to highlight the recent change in the syllabus pattern for the assistant engineer 2025 by the APPSC.

Assistant engineer is a Group A post. The recent syllabus seems to be too low-level for Group A post examination – lower than lower division clerk – which was made under pressure from some students to remove or change the pattern of general studies (objective) and English (which was descriptive in nature).

Holding Group A post is not a joke; it requires daily drafting of letters to the government for ongoing works, or putting up of files for approval. So, removing descriptive type of English paper from the syllabus casts doubt on the candidates’ calibre and seriousness.

Further, the total marks for AE mains exam seems to be too low – only 500 marks, including viva voce of only 50 marks, which is not along the lines of the UPSC, where the actual total marks of exam is 1,300.

The APPSCCE, which also includes Group B posts, has a total of eight descriptive-type papers. And by seeing the nature of the AE examination, it is safe to say that even CSAT syllabus in the APPSCCE prelims should be changed and the optional should be brought back, to bring the arts students to a level playing field, for which the commission can alter overnight by seeing the current scenario.

Moreover, the APSSB should also change the syllabus of CGLE, CHSLE and CSLE by removing mathematics and reasoning to give equal footing even to MTS level students who don’t require mathematics practically.

Therefore, I request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission not to succumb to anyone. Otherwise the credibility of the commission would be at stake.

It’s time to file a petition in the high court on how Group A post can be at such a low level, with a total of only 500 marks.

Concerned citizen