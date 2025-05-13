Editor,

On 25 April, 2025, on your esteemed daily’s Readers Forum, there was a letter headlined ‘Job scams in Siang district’, which is now doing the rounds on social media platforms.

We being concerned citizens of Siang district are very disturbed and anguished over repeated jobs scams. Such practices give us sleepless nights, show Siang in bad light, and malign the district. Time and again, Siang district’s name appears on newspapers and social media platforms for the wrong reasons. Who is responsible – is it authority or publics themselves? It is time that we came together and fought against scams and corruption happening in the district.

Several job scams in different government establishments have been reported, which is very concerning and alarming for the overall development of the district and its unemployed youths. There are thousands of highly qualified unemployed youths sincerely giving their efforts with hope of getting jobs. These youths are victims of unfair means practiced by the authorities, political leaders and men having political and bureaucratic support. Unemployed youths suffer from trauma for no fault of theirs. They are suffering for being poor. Job scammers should be dealt with properly.

ADAWSD Siang