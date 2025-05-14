Two journalists from Arunachal join Sikkim@50 golden jubilee conclave

GANGTOK, 13 May: Two journalists from Arunachal Pradesh participated in a conclave held in Gangtok to celebrate 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

The event, titled Sikkim@50 Golden Jubilee Celebration, was organised by the Press Club of Sikkim (PCS), in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), Government of Sikkim.

Arunachal Press Club Secretary Tagu Ningee and Sandeep Kumar Thakur from Arunachal 365 digital media represented Arunachal. Journalists from other northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim were also present.

Addressing the conclave, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur spoke about Sikkim’s journey over the past 50 years, and the need for new ideas to ensure the state’s future progress.

The governor highlighted central government schemes like the Vibrant Village Programme and the Act East policy that have helped develop the Northeast region.

He also encouraged investments in ecotourism, organic farming, green energy, and creative industries to boost the local economy while protecting nature and culture.

The first session of the conclave focused on how Sikkim has integrated with the national mainstream while keeping its unique identity.

The session was moderated by senior journalist Pema Wangchuk and featured speakers like Prof Mahendra P Lama, Kunal Sengupta, and Karma Paljor. They discussed Sikkim’s growth, media development, and cultural preservation.

The conclave was attended by government ministers, advisers, officials, and members of the Press Club of Sikkim and the Journalist Union of Sikkim.

A cultural performance by Flickers Dance Academy added colour to the event.