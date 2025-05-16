3 out of 5 victims turn hostile in Itanagar sex racket case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 May: Three out of five victims of the May 2024 interstate sex racket case went hostile during trial, while two are still on the case.

The two victims (A and B) clearly identified the accused persons in the court and said that that accused had committed penetrative sexual assault on them on various occasions.

When contacted, a practicing lawyer informed that the special court in Yupia has called one of the victims to give her statement.

As per the latest judgement of the high court, until the witnesses are examined, the court cannot issue bail to the accused, especially in POCSO cases. However, in this case, all the accused are out on bail.

“Only in serious lapses can the victims be called. There was ample opportunity to cross-check the accused, but they were not cross-checked,” said the lawyer.

The counsel for the accused filed a case (Misc Case No 63/25) and sought recalling Victim B for re-examination.

The special public prosecutor (SPP) requested for fixing the matter on another date for proper hearing as the SPP received the service copy on the same day and required some time to go through the records. Also, the SPP said, the counsel appearing on behalf of the Child Welfare Committee was not available at the court and opportunity should be given to Victim B to submit her objection, if any.

It is learnt that the SPP informed that if Victim B is asked to be recalled, it would amount to recalling the other accused, as well. It is learnt that many of the accused have already filed applications for recalling the victim.

Despite the SPP’s objection, the special POCSO court has summoned Victim B for re-examination on 31 May. It is to be noted that the law mandates that victims cannot be called again and again to the court.

A total of 15 persons were arrested in connection with the interstate sex racket case that was busted by the ICR police in Chimpu in May 2024.

The arrestees included 1st Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion Deputy SP Bulang Marik; Health Services Deputy Director Dr Senlar Ronya; NRHM Yupia Accountant Debia Tara; Boleng PWD AE Takam Langdip; Itanagar RWD JE Michi Tabin; ex-Pistana ZPM Neelam Mangha; Palin RWD regular driver Rido Nime; Itanagar Social Forestry Division driver Bamang Taya; and Model Village-based Maruti Arena sales manager Sushil Seal, among others.

The coordinate bench also considered the submissions of the additional public prosecutor that said that accused Bulang Marik, if released on bail, being a very influential person, might influence the victims’ families.

The minor girls had been brought to Itanagar in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Two of the girls, who had been brought in 2020 and 2022, were just eight years old then. One of them had managed to escape, but she was brought back again in 2022.

All the individuals who have been identified as customers were arrested based on their posts in a WhatsApp group they were associated with. After the news of the police raid emerged, certain individuals left the WhatsApp group.