Aalo-Mechukha road reopens for LMVs

[Bengia Ajum]

MECHUKHA, 15 May: The Aalo-Mechukha road has been reopened for light motor vehicles (LMV), much to the relief of stranded tourists and people of Shi-Yomi district.

The road had remained closed since Tuesday evening after multiple blockages were reported in the Tato to Pene stretch, Pene to Row stretch, and Row to Kaying stretch.

The GREF, a key component of the Border Road Organisation, which looks after the Aalo-Mechukha road, has reported 15 blockages in these stretches. For now, the road has been opened only for LMVs, and heavy vehicles are not being allowed to cross. However, as the area is witnessing heavy rainfall, there are fears that the road might again get blocked.

“The incessant rain with shooting rocks is also creating big trouble in clearing the road. People should avoid travelling unless very urgent,” said an official of the district.

Many tourists who were stranded faced difficult times after being stranded due to the blockage.

Meanwhile, members of the AdiSU’s Shi-Yomi district unit extended help to some of the commuters who were stranded at the BB Camp Bridge (Kinosomp). “To ensure the safety and comfort of the public, we arranged tents on both sides of the BB Camp Bridge (Kinosomp) for waiting commuters,” they informed.