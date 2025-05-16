Hundreds attend 7th diocesan women’s convention in Miao

[Fr. Felix]

MIAO, 15 May: Over 550 women delegates from across the eight districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh attended the 7th Diocesan Women’s Convention organised by the women’s wing of the Miao diocese from 12 and 13 May at the Light of the World School hall here in Changlang district.

The event commenced with holy mass, followed by the hoisting of parish-wise flags.

Addressing the participants, Bishop George Pallipparambil of the Miao diocese said, “As we mark 20 years of the Miao diocese, this is an opportune moment to prepare ourselves for the Great Jubilee-2033 – a bimillennial celebration of the resurrection of our lord, his mandate to the world, and the Pentecost, the birthday of the Church.”

He encouraged the participants to spend the two days in deep reflection on their faith, the values they uphold, and the challenges that lie ahead in a rapidly changing society.

Also present on the occasion was Tirap district Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chathong Lowang, who urged the women to become agents of transformation in society. “Women have always played a pivotal role in shaping society. Your voice, your action, and your faith can be a great force for positive change,” she said.

A key highlight of the convention was the group discussions. The delegates were divided into 15 sub-groups to deliberate on a carefully prepared questionnaire addressing pressing social and moral issues such as drug addiction, early marriage, education, unemployment, mobile addiction, and the role of faith in society. Each group presented detailed reports with practical suggestions for community action.