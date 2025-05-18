USTM VC elected as NASS president

RI BHOI, 17 May: University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Vice-Chancellor Professor Gauri Dutt Sharma has been elected by Indian Social Science Academy (ISSA) as the president of the National Academy of Social Science (NASS), Allahabad, for two consecutive years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

In his remarks, Prof Sharma said: “It is a great honour to serve as president of the NASS. I look forward to working with scholars and institutions across the country to strengthen research, foster innovation, and contribute to evidence-based social policy for a better future.”

The USTM has extended heartfelt gratitude to the ISSA for bestowing the honour upon Prof Sharma.

“Prof Sharma is a visionary leader with a global vision with vast knowledge and experience, expertise and wisdom to help bring to fruition the dreams of the new generation of the twenty-first century. He was the recipient of the Doctor Narasimhan Medal award for the best research paper, in 1994, and completed his post-doctorate (honorary) at Sheffield University, United Kingdom in 1991. As a distinguished educationist, eminent scholar, renowned life scientist, and respected academic administrator, he holds nearly 45 years of service in higher education,” the USTM said.