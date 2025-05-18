Sensitisation prog on HIV/AIDS

ZIRO, 17 May: More than 60 anganwadi workers (AWW) participated in a sensitisation programme on HIV/AIDS, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), in association with TDMPCS (CC) TI, here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

During the programme, APSACS Deputy Director (MS) Karjo Basar highlighted HIV/AIDS and various services initiated by the SACS and the NACO,besides describing the crucial role played by AWWs with regard to spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS in the society.

Ziro-I ICDS CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo informed about the drugs menace in Ziro Valley and the relentless efforts of the district level NCORD committee in combating it.

TDMPCS TI Project PC Topi Sora also spoke.

Officials of the Women and Child Development Department also attended the programme. (DIPRO)