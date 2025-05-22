Consider revision of exam structure

Editor,

I wish to highlight a pressing concern among aspiring candidates for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

There has been a prolonged delay in the advertisement and conduct of PGT and TGT recruitment exams by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). This delay is causing widespread confusion, anxiety, and frustration among aspirants who are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to serve in the teaching profession.

One possible reason for the delay appears to be the existing exam pattern, which is too lengthy and time-consuming, making the entire recruitment process slow and inefficient. To address this issue, we earnestly request the APPSC to consider revising the exam structure to a more streamlined and practical format that aligns with the latest guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which the state government has reportedly decided to adopt.

Many other recruiting bodies, including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and various state commissions, have already implemented effective and time-bound recruitment models. Taking inspiration from these, we suggest the following revised pattern for PGT and TGT recruitment in Arunachal Pradesh:

Concerned Subject (MCQ) – 300 marks

General Studies (MCQ) – 50 marks

General English (MCQ) – 50 marks

Perspective on Education and Leadership (MCQ) – 50 marks

Viva Voce – 50 marks

Total – 500 marks

This suggested pattern, being entirely MCQ-based followed by a viva, will allow for quicker conduct of exams and faster evaluation. It will also make the process more transparent and efficient, thus reducing the burden on both the commission and the aspirants.

In conclusion, we urge the APPSC to publish the advertisement for the PGT and TGT posts without further delay and to clearly communicate the new exam pattern. Doing so will help thousands of candidates prepare appropriately and restore their confidence in the recruitment process.

PGT TGT aspirants