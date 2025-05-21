Barapani bridge closure brings life to a chaotic standstill

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 20 May: Officials missed important office meetings, children missed classes, and medical patients struggled to reach hospitals on time – this is how the first day of the Barapani bridge closure unfolded.

Chaos reigned as people were stuck in the traffic for hours. There was a palpable sense of anger and helplessness among the denizens. The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration’s sudden decision to close the Barapani bridge to traffic for two months, starting 20 May, backfired on Tuesday.

The decision was made to expedite the ongoing construction of the four-lane highway on the stretch between Papu and Barapani Bridge, which falls under Package B. Commuters have been advised to use the Yupia road to Sohum (via Hume Pipe Factory) and the Yupia road to Papu-I & -II (via BTM Hospital) as alternative routes during this period.

As public frustration and desperation mounted, authorities were compelled to partially open the bridge to traffic. One-way traffic from Naharlagun towards Itanagar was allowed, and two-wheelers were permitted to move in both directions.

Speaking to this daily, adviser to PWD minister, Phurpa Tsering, said he is aware of the situation. “There is a need for better coordination to ensure that people do not suffer. I will soon hold a meeting with the relevant stakeholders and look into the matter,” said Tsering.

He added that he would soon inspect the ongoing construction work under Package B.

Traffic SP BL Suresh, briefing the media, informed that the bridge was temporarily opened for one-way traffic as work was ongoing in only one portion. “In the coming days, if the work gains momentum, we may have to completely close traffic movement from both sides. People need to understand that we are only implementing the order of the deputy commissioner,” he stated.

The SP informed also that he has requested for additional manpower to help regulate traffic.

Meanwhile, residents of the ICR have expressed deep anguish over the poor management of traffic. “I live in Papu Hill and my children go to school in Naharlagun. How are we supposed to manage for the next two months? There is no proper plan, and the administration made this decision randomly. Now we are suffering,” said a resident of Papu Hill.

With heavy rains lashing the state, many are questioning the timing of the decision to close such an important stretch of the national highway for construction.

“During the dry season, there was hardly any visible work from Papu Hill up to Nirjuli under Package B. Now that the monsoon has started – and will continue till September – how will the PWD and contractor carry out construction in such weather? This is pure harassment for the people of the ICR,” said a resident of Naharlagun.