ITANAGAR, 28 May: Arunachal Wado-Kai Association (AWA) has selected 11 players for the 27th All India Wado-Kai National Karate Championship, which will be held in Darjeeling, West Bengal from 31 May to 1 June.

The team is scheduled to leave here for Darjeeling on 29 May.

Ajay Rotom, Bamang Niglar and Likha Taka are the coach, manager and assistant manager, respectively.