Moyong urges party workers to bring public awareness on govt  policies

NAMSAI, 28 May: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh state president Kaling Moyong has urged the party rank and file to raise awareness about the government’s policies, programs, and achievements among grassroots-level people.

While interacting with newly elected district party presidents, Mandal presidents, and office bearers during his visit to Namsai district, Moyong emphasized the importance of grassroots-level leadership and organizational unity.

Commending the state government for its record-breaking GST collection, the state BJP president noted that the 11 years of BJP governance at the Centre and 9 years of BJP leadership in the state would be highlighted through a series of programs.

Earlier, Moyong began his first official district tour from the Golden Pagoda in Namsai on 27 May.

During the interaction session, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged party leaders and workers to continue serving the people with devotion, humility, and a spirit of sacrifice. He reminded them that the strength of the BJP lies in its deep roots and tireless grassroots workers. Mein emphasized that with the Panchayat elections approaching, it is time for every karyakarta to stand united, vigilant, and ready to serve with renewed enthusiasm.

He also expressed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resounding success of Operation Sindoor. The DCM revealed that over Rs. 75,000 crore in investments are expected to flow into the Northeast region following the successful Rising North East Summit, creating opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs, and communities across various sectors.

Local MLA and state party general secretary Zingnu Namchoom expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength, asserting that the BJP would secure a resounding majority in the upcoming Panchayat elections in the district.

Highlighting the achievements and ongoing developmental initiatives in the state, he stated that Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing transformative progress in all sectors. Namchoom emphasized that government schemes and policies are being implemented effectively at the grassroots level, ensuring inclusive growth and development.

He expressed hope that under the able leadership of Kaling Moyong, the party would continue to grow stronger in Arunachal Pradesh, with full coordination and synergy with the state government.

BJP state general secretary Nalong Mize reaffirmed the party’s core values of nationalism, good governance, inclusive development, and cultural pride. Mize urged karyakartas to uphold the party’s motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” and to serve the people with integrity and dedication.

District president Ong Maio presented a detailed report on various party programs organized in Namsai district.

State party vice president Nani Lajie, state media co-convener Nima Sange, state Yuva Morcha president Retemso Manyu, and Panchayat leaders, among others, were present during the interaction program.

Moyong, accompanied by his team, also visited the district BJP office and Namsai Mandal office on Wednesday. During his interaction with the party office bearers, he acknowledged their dedication and commitment to the party’s grassroots activities. Moyong also lauded the efforts of DCM Mein and MLA Namchoom for their pivotal role in the construction of the BJP office in Namsai, which he described as one of the finest party offices in the state.