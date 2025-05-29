HDMT: Kra Daadi, Leparada reach semis

PASIGHAT, 28 May: Kra Daadi and Leparada secured semifinal spots in the boys’ football of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) after defeating Papum Pare and Namsai, respectively, in the quarterfinal matches on Wednesday.

Kra Daadi dominated Papum Pare 7-0, with Nguri Baba scoring a hat-trick (12th, 49th, 58th mins) and Dayum Tade adding two goals, while Tarh Tarang and Patey Talo each scored one goal.

In the second quarterfinal match, Leparada edged out Namsai 1-0, with Tore Basar scoring the decisive goal in the 42nd minute.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ volleyball event, West Siang, Kra Daadi, Papum Pare, Capital Complex, and Kamle have advanced to the next round after winning their respective matches. (DIPRO)