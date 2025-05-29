APWWS urges APSLSA to open Legal Aid Clinic at Miao

ITANAGAR, 28 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Association (APWWS) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) to establish a legal aid clinic at Miao and organize legal awareness programmes in Namphai-I, Namphai-II, and other villages in the Miao circle of Changlang district.

The APWWS, in a letter to the APSLSA member secretary on Wednesday, stated that a legal aid clinic at Miao would provide accessible legal services, including consultation, documentation assistance, and court representation, to the local population.

Additionally, legal awareness programmes would educate the community about their fundamental rights, available legal remedies, and services provided by the State Legal Services Authority.

“During our recent visit to the APWWS branch at Miao, we observed that the local population, particularly women and marginalized communities, face significant challenges in accessing legal services due to the remote location and lack of awareness about their legal rights,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said.

The society also urged the authority to ensure regular visits by legal aid advocates for continuous support and follow-up on pending cases. The APWWS assured its full cooperation and support in implementing these initiatives.