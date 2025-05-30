Gajraj corps, Sela brigade felicitate Sainik School achievers

RAMA CAMP, 29 May: In a vibrant ceremony held under the aegis of the Gajraj Corps and the Sela Brigade, the PM Shri Government School here in West Kameng district on Thursday honoured 10 outstanding students who qualified the prestigious Sainik School Entrance Examination.

The event aimed to motivate the next generation to pursue excellence and service to the nation.

The proceedings commenced with a traditional welcome, as Army officers and dedicated Army teachers – who played a pivotal role in coaching the students – were greeted with khadas, the ceremonial scarf, by local authorities and school staff.

Principal Nima Tsering expressed gratitude to the Gajraj Corps and the Sela Brigade for their unwavering support, provision of study materials, and infrastructural assistance, which proved instrumental in this remarkable achievement.

Colonel Rajesh Singh Gaur of the Sela Brigade urged parents, students, and educators to embrace the opportunities offered by Sainik Schools. He highlighted their illustrious legacy and the transformative impact they have on young minds, fostering discipline, leadership, and a sense of national service.

Commanding Officer Anil Kumar, an alumnus of Sainik School, shared his personal journey, motivating the aspirants to envision a bright and purposeful future.

Gram Panchayat Chairperson Nima Dondup lauded the Army’s role in shaping the youths of the region, while State Wildlife Board member Karma Tsering pledged to seek financial aid from the MLA to help successful students pay their fees.

The ceremony concluded with the felicitation of the 10 successful candidates, and the screening of a motivational documentary.