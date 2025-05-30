Military-civil fusion capsule concludes in Anini

ANINI, 29 May: A ‘military-civil fusion capsule’ – a pivotal event fostering collaboration between the armed forces, civilian administration, and industry partners – concluded here in Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

The event brought together dignitaries, military leaders, and civilian stakeholders to advance shared goals of security, innovation, and community integration.

Key highlights included a detailed brief by the Indian Army and presentations by the GREF, NHIDCL, SJVN, and ITBP, showcasing their contributions to military-civil fusion initiatives.

Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Manish Shaurya, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, and MLA Mopi Mihu also delivered insightful briefs, emphasizing the importance of integrated efforts.

A significant moment of the capsule was the new generation weapon and equipment display at the hard standing, where attendees witnessed cutting-edge military technology. The event provided an opportunity for networking and further discussions.

The event underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to foster collaboration, innovation, and resilience through military-civil partnerships.

The military-civil fusion capsule marked a significant step towards building a robust framework for future cooperation, ensuring that the region’s security and development goals are met through unified efforts.