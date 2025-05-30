DLMC reviews progress of projects’ implementation in Leparada

BASAR, 29 May: The progress of various government schemes and projects being implemented in Leparada district was reviewed during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting convened at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on evaluating the achievements and bottlenecks in the execution of development initiatives across the district, with special attention on ensuring timely completion of projects and efficient delivery of public services to beneficiaries by all the government departments concerned.

Key discussions included preparedness for the rollout of flagship central government initiatives Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. These schemes aim to saturate essential services and strengthen infrastructure, with particular focus on underdeveloped areas of the district.

During the meeting, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi urged the departments to identify and rectify implementation gaps to ensure that the intended benefits of the schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries without delay. She reiterated her commitment to ensuring inclusive development and improved service delivery in the constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, presiding over the meeting, emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination to avoid overlaps and ensure optimal use of assets and resources. He urged all implementing agencies to maintain efficiency in their operations and ensure timely completion of projects without compromising the quality of work.

Galo Welfare Society Leparada district unit president Kargo Bam also participated in the meeting and offered suggestions in the interest of public welfare and grassroots development.

Later, the MLA along with the DC and other government officials visited the new district HQ site near Bam to oversee the ongoing site development activities there. (DIPRO)