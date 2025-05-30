Editor,

Nowadays, we are seeing more and more non-local people coming to our state. They find Arunachal like a paradise – clean land, fresh water, open space, and less competition in business and work. So they come, find jobs, start shops, and slowly settle down.

Many people think that the inner line permit (ILP) will stop this trend. But ILP alone is not the full solution. One real solution is that we, the local people, must grab all the opportunities available in our own land. If we are active in all fields – small jobs, skilled work, business – then non-locals will not find any job here, and even if they come, they won’t stay long.

Our local youths must come forward and take up self-employment. There are so many skilled jobs – plumbing, electrical work, tile fitting, car repairing, carpentry, painting, garage work, and many more. These are all good and honest ways to earn. Sadly, many youths still run only after government jobs or contracts. We must change this thinking.

We should all encourage each other in this quest to learn skills, to support local businesses, to be proud of every kind of work. This will reduce unemployment, reduce the number of outsiders, and even reduce crimes that are often linked to non-locals.

We are truly blessed to live in a beautiful and rich land like Arunachal. But we are not making full use of what we have. If we stay united, work sincerely, and use our own resources well, our state can grow like Japan or South Korea.

Finally, let us remember that development is not just about roads and buildings. True progress is also about good habits, clean surroundings, and kind behaviour. We must work together to build not just a developed Arunachal, but a beautiful and disciplined one.

Yumlam Bai (Kasa),

Itanagar