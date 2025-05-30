HU hosts convocation ceremony

ITANAGAR, 29 May: A total of 930 degrees were conferred on graduating students of diverse disciplines during the convocation ceremony hosted by Himalayan University here on Wednesday.

Twenty-six students received the gold medal for being department toppers.

The event was presided over by HU Chancellor P Subba Rao, who delivered the presidential address, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Prakash Divakaran, who presented the annual report, highlighting the university’s milestones and vision.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, who also attended the programme, applauded the university’s role in advancing education and fostering development in the region.

RK Mission Hospital Secretary Swami Vedasarananda Maharaj also spoke.

Arunachal Pradesh Pharmacy Council registrar Nangbia Tapin, Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council registrar Lokam Sikap also attended the convocation ceremony.