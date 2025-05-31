47th TOLIC meeting held at OIL

DULIAJAN, 30 May: The 47th meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) here was held at the Oil India Limited (OIL) field conference hall on Wednesday.

TOLIC member-secretary Diganta Deka delivered a detailed presentation based on the quarterly progress reports submitted by member offices. The session included focused discussions on the challenges and opportunities in implementing the official language policy.

Representing the department of official language under union Ministry of Home Affairs, Devanand Das spoke on key areas, such as compliance with Section 3(3) of the Official Language Act, use of Hindi in official correspondence, organization of Hindi workshops, regular conduct of TOLIC meetings, etc. He also shared valuable suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of official language implementation across member offices.

Presiding over the meeting, OIL Executive Director (Human Resources & Field Administration), Madhurjya Barua underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting the official language and reaffirmed the OIL’s and TOLIC’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the official language policy.

Barua urged all stakeholders to sincerely implement the recommendations and action points arising from the meeting.

OIL General Manager (Public Affairs), Diganta Kumar Borah also spoke on the occasion.

Official language officers and in-charges from various central government offices, public sector undertakings, and banks based in and around Duliajan attended the meeting, reflecting the collective commitment towards the promotion of Hindi.