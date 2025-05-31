Training prog on oyster mushroom cultivation

BASAR, 30 May: Sixteen tribal women benefitted from a training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation, organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, through its All India Coordinated Research Project on Mushroom, at the Mushroom Research & Training Centre here in Leparada district on Friday.

Leading the programme, principal investigator of the project, Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted the nutritional and economic significance of oyster mushrooms, emphasizing their high protein content and increasing market potential.

The participants received hands-on training through live demonstrations of practical, low-cost, and scalable cultivation techniques tailored for small and marginal farmers.

The training programme was organized under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), which aims to modernize and strengthen Indian agriculture. In alignment with the VKSA’s goals, the training promoted mushroom cultivation as an eco-friendly and profitable alternative to conventional farming, particularly for tribal and rural communities.

The participants engaged in interactive sessions, live demonstrations inside the mushroom cropping room, and farmer-to-farmer knowledge exchange. A visit to the mushroom museum was also arranged to enhance awareness about mushroom diversity and improved cultivation technologies.

To support the trainees in starting their own mushroom units, essential cultivation inputs such as plastic buckets, hand sprayers, and informative literature were distributed at the end of the training.