DC Jiken Bomjen retires, bid adieu

YUPIA, 30 May: The officers and officials of Papum Pare district bid farewell to deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen on his superannuation on Thursday.

During the farewell ceremony, his colleagues shared experiences and interactions with the deputy commissioner, acknowledging and appreciating his humility, which fostered open communication, active listening, and teamwork.

Bomjen has had a distinguished career spanning over three decades. He joined government service in 1987 as a junior teacher, and later joined the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service in 1995, and was posted as the circle officer in Sagalee, where he played a key role in coordinating flood relief during the 1998 flashflood, and helped establish new circle offices in Leporiang and Toru.

From 2000 to 2008, he served in remote locations like Damin, Palin, Toru, Hayuliang, and Roing. He returned to Doimukh as circle officer in 2008, and was promoted to EAC (senior grade) in 2010, serving in Rupa, and later as EAC in Itanagar from 2012 to 2018.

In 2018, he was posted as DRDA project director in Aalo, where he served until 2022, and was promoted to selection grade. He then served as ADC, Itanagar Capital Region, from 2022-2023, overseeing key eviction operations along NH 415.

In 2023, Bomjen was promoted to APCS administrative grade and assumed charge as deputy commissioner of Papum Pare district on 5 December, 2023.

His major achievements include successful conduct of the 2024 parliamentary and assembly elections as RO and DEO for Papum Pare. He also played an active role in resolving the Assam-Arunachal boundary disputes through field inspections and stakeholder engagement in 2024 and 2025, and in making the FTI in Jote functional. (DIPRO)