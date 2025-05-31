APSHRC, NHRC discuss human rights issues

NEW DELHI, 30 May: In a move to promote and protect human rights in the Northeast region, Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) Chairperson Bamang Tago met key officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday.

The NHRC team included member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Secretary-General Bharat Lal, and Registrar Joginder Singh.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation between the APSHRC and the NHRC, focusing on enhancing collaboration and cooperation to benefit the people of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an APSHRC release.

The meeting discussed various initiatives, including organizing awareness programmes to educate the public about their rights and the role of human rights commissions.

Additionally, the commissions deliberated on providing skill training to stakeholders, including government officials, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organizations, on human rights issues.

The meeting also emphasized the need for prompt intervention and recommendations to the government in cases of human rights violations.

Furthermore, the commissions agreed to organize joint training programmes in the future, solidifying their partnership and commitment to promoting human rights in the region.