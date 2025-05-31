Animal health camp organised

CHOPSA, 30 May: Thirty local farmers benefitted from an animal health camp and input distribution programme conducted here in Longding district by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre, in collaboration with the Longding KVK, on Friday.

During the programme, VEE senior scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on the importance of vaccination for animals in Arunachal Pradesh, and followed it up by demonstrating the administration of different vaccines.

Agronomy expert Dr A Kiran Kumar Singh explained seasonal field crop cultivation and jhum field development techniques.

After the programme, veterinary medicines and feed supplements, along with vegetable seeds, were distributed to the farmers.